Ganassi Racing's Kurt Busch Races To Top 5 At Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV (93.7 The Fan) -- Chip Ganassi Racing's Kurt Busch finished fifth in Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The finish was Busch's second straight Top 5. He finished third last week at Atlanta.

"Really proud of everybody to get a top 5," said Busch. "Hometown track with Star Nursery on-board, gave me chills at one point, and now we've got two top 5's to start the year."

Busch started 28th in the No. 1 Star Nursery Chevrolet Camaro and worked his way up to 13th at the end of the race's first stage, which was won by Kevin Harvick.

Busch pitted for four tires and fuel during the subsequent caution period and restarted the race in 15th position.

"We made one adjustment on the car," said Busch. "But we were really tight in traffic."

Busch worked his way into the top 3 midway through the race's second stage when Crew Chief Matt McCall decided to leave Busch out on the track while the leaders were pitting, favoring track position over fresher tires.

"Our pit strategist was saying if we stay long on the second stage then we can stay out," said Busch. "It played out to where we got clean air and it completely changed the complexion of the car."

Busch pitted for four tires and fuel with 15-laps remaining in Stage 2 and came out in 18th place. He finished the stage in 17th place.

The majority of the field hit pit road at the end of Stage 2 but McCall decided to leave Busch on the track and he inherited the lead. Busch would trade the lead with Joey Logano for a few laps before getting out front and leading until Harvick passed him with 80-laps to go.

Busch was running fourth when he hit pit road for his final pit stop with 56-laps to go. Busch was coming off pit road when Logano passed Harvick for the lead before pitting with 51-laps to go. Once the whole field cycled through their final pit stops, Busch was in fifth place and that's where he finished. The fifth place finished left Busch in 10th position in the points standings.

"We learned a lot today," said Busch. "But we still have some work to do."

Busch's teammate Kyle Larson did not have as good a day. Larson's No. 42 Credit One Bank team was penalized for too many men over the wall on his first pit stop. Larson went a lap down serving the penalty and spent the rest of the race rallying for a 12th place finish. Larson now sits sixth in points, 31-points behind Logano.

Logano beat his Team Penske teammate Brad Keselowski by .236 seconds to win the race. The win was Logano's first of 2019 and 22nd of his career.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series moves onto ISM Raceway in Phoenix March 10, 2019.

