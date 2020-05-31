Michael Jordan Speaks Out on George Floyd's Death and Racial Injustice

Michael Jordan is taking a stand.

The Charlotte Hornets owner and NBA Hall of Fame legend released a statement on Sunday speaking out against racial injustice and the protests that have broken out across the country after the death of George Floyd.

“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry,” he said. “I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.

“I don’t have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and the inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systemic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.

“My heart goes out to the family of George Floyd and to the countless others whose lives have been brutally and senselessly taken through acts of racism and injustice.”

Statement From Michael Jordan pic.twitter.com/lnXYMhtvo3 — Estee Portnoy (@esteep) May 31, 2020

Jordan has faced criticism in the past, particularly during his playing career with the Chicago Bulls, for not using his platform and being a voice for change on social and racial issues in America.

It is not the first time Jordan has spoken up, though.

In 2016, he penned a one-page letter on ESPN’s The Undefeated that he “can no longer stay silent” and spoke out against the deaths of black men who had been killed by those in law enforcement.

Floyd died as a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest. His death has sparked outrage and protests across the country and many other athletes and prominent figures to speak out.

