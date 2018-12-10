Steelers Legend Rocky Bleier Goes Off On His Old Team

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) - Steelers legend Rocky Bleier had some harsh words for his team Monday.

In a Facebook video Bleier said “I’m done! I mean they’ve ripped my heart out. With the talent that they have, how can they lose three out of their last four games and in the manner that they did?"

Bleier said that last year the Steelers would make big plays in the 4th quarter of games but now they are the ones giving them up.

Related: Dunlap: I'd Love To Know Real Big Ben/Tomlin Story

“You need to find a way to win these games, not lose them. It’s not about a referee, or an injury or a bad call, it’s simply about overcoming those obstacles. If you don’t, then fingers need to be pointed,” and Bleier was not afraid to point.

He says it may be time to cut Chris Boswell, fire defensive coordinator Keith Butler and Coach Tomlin!

“With three games remaining the Steelers destiny lies in their hands but it is shaky with the Patriots, Saints and Bengals on the horizon. How they fare will dictate the team's future and it may be without Tomlin.”

The PM team with Andrew Fillipponi and Chris Mueller reacted to what Rocky had to say as soon as they heard it. Here's a couple of choice quotes from their conversation.

"This is a common way to feel about them."

"If they lose to the Patriots, then I'll be done."

Click the audio below to hear their full reaction.

___

Follow 93.7 The Fan: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Listen to 93.7 The Fan on the Radio.com App - Download Now